Sperm analysis is a test that is used to determine the viability, health, and quality of sperm. It is done by couples who are unable to conceive naturally, as well as for medical needs such as animal breeding. Based on numerous parameters, the analysis is performed to assess fundamental characteristics such as sperm volume, sperm concentration, motility, morphology, and viability. Because sperm count varies everyday and an average of sperm samples may offer the most definitive result, the tests are spread out across two to three months, with at least seven days between each.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Semen Analysis Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Approximately 12% of males are infertile. Although manual testing with a microscope and computer-assisted sperm analysis are typical methods for detecting sperm count and motility, these methods have limitations because they are laboratory-based. To investigate the utility of a brand-new sperm analysis method that makes use of a smartphone camera. Men having vasectomy and vasovasostomy surgeries, for example, can be followed at home using this smartphone-based semen tester (OVIEW-M test).



More than 33 million married couples chose vasectomy as a form of contraception over female sterilisation because they feel it is safer, less costly, and simpler. The smartphone-based semen analyzer may boost compliance with semen analysis following vasectomy by providing a rapid, easy, economical, and customizable approach for precisely detecting sperm concentration and motility.



Restraints:



Lack of public awareness, the expensive cost of assisted reproductive technology, medical devices being subject to tight tax rules, and erroneous findings given by sperm instruments are some of the reasons that would impede the market over the projection period.



Segmentation Analysis:



Semen Analysis Market is segmented By Product Type, Application, End-User



By Product Type:



- Analyzers

- Accessories and Disposables

- Software

- Instruments

- Semen Counting Chambers

- Semen Test Kits

- Others



By Application:



- Human

- Veterinary



By End-User:



- Hospitals

- Fertility Centers

- Diagnostic Centers

- Animal Breeding Centers

- Home Care Settings

- Others



Competitive Analysis:



Major key players in the semen analysis market are



- Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

- DNA Diagnostics Center

- Microptic S.L.

- CooperSurgical, Inc.

- AKYmed Ltd

- Medical Electronic Systems, LLC,

- ARQUIMEA Agrotech

- Sperm Processor

- MotilityCount ApS

- Bioline Technologies.



Regional Analysis:



North America had the biggest revenue share. The rising prevalence of male infertility, technological advancements in semen analysis analyzers, product launches by market players, widespread use of semen analysis kits, and favourable reimbursement policies in the region are some of the factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Infertility affects one out of every six couples seeking to conceive. Male factors are the primary or contributing cause of infertility in at least half of all cases. This means that around 10% of American males attempting to conceive are infertile.



