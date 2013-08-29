Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Semi Autonomous Market For Passenger Car By Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Park Assist & Adaptive Lights), By Technology, By Geography, & Autonomous Car (Qualitative Trends & Technologies) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018 ", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Automotive industry was one of the key industries affected by the economic downturn in 2008 (global sales 68.1 million units) and 2009 (global sales 65.4 million units). However, the scenario has changed since 2010 (global sales 74.6 million units). This upward trend continued in 2011 and 2012. The present global demand for automobiles is increasing at a significant rate, indicating the pace at which the industry is heading out of the recovery phase. As stated in the recent publication of Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d' Automobiles (OICA), the global vehicle sales in 2012 reached to 81.7 million units, of which, passenger car sales were 60.5 million units. With the escalation in the vehicle fleet all over the globe, there is an increase in the number of road accidents, casualties, and deaths. In addition, the increase in the global vehicle fleet is increasing exhaust emissions, and thereby greenhouse gases (GHGs). Thus, challenging environmental regulations.
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According to the WHO's Global Status Report on Road Safety (2013), total number of deaths due to road accidents is 1.24 million per year. This has diverted the focus of governments and automobile manufacturers towards R&D of the near-autonomous and autonomous car features/systems. The governmental agencies are studying various vehicle safety features for their feasibility, some of which would be included as mandates in the upcoming safety regulations across the world. The automobile manufacturers have started focusing on the manufacture of passenger cars installed with advanced safety features. Investments in the R&D centers, collaborations with the technology manufacturers and launching new passenger cars with default safety features are indicative of the same.
According to a group of industry experts, a near-autonomous or an autonomous vehicle is the common solution for all these aforesaid concerns. The term 'near-autonomous' or 'autonomous' is not confined to just vehicle safety. However, the scope has been broadened to passengers, pedestrians and overall road safety. As these cars are automated, they will drive and direct themselves without human manipulation, in response to the external conditions, hence leading to a decrease in chances of accidents. Near-autonomous or autonomous driving would also lead to better fuel efficiency and reduction in GHG emissions. However, autonomous cars are either in their R&D stage or available in prototypes.
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