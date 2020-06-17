Semi-Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market to Reach $1.1bn by 2024 : Top Key Players - BASF Corporation, Lapolla Industries, Inc, Gaco Western, JJD Urethane Co. Inc

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Semi-rigid spray polyurethane foam market is further segmented on the basis of application, end-use and region. According to the end-use, the global semi-rigid SPF market is segregated into commercial, residential, agricultural, institutional and industrial buildings. Among these, the residential buildings segment will account for more than 15% share of the overall segment in coming years due to the significant usage of the product for heat insulation and provide water & air resistant properties on the walls and roofs of personal homes as well as apartment buildings.



Various health risks caused by the raw materials used in the production of semi-rigid spray polyurethane foam is the chief restraining factor for the growth of this market. Several agencies, such as EPA and NIOSH, have set standards related to the usage and handling of these products at the time of manufacturing. Health risks can be avoided through various precautions such as avoidance of direct contact with the materials, using quality assured protective equipment, etc.



However, the residential market being the most dominant end-user segment, issues related to the health have become a key restraint for market growth. Industry players, such as Rhino Lining Corporation, have been focusing on the development of bio-based SPF due to these health hazards. Growing awareness about health threats has led to the growth in demand for bio-based semi-rigid SPFs. This has been one of the foremost restraining reason for isocyanates and polyol based semi-rigid spray polyurethane foam market.



Based of application, the global semi-rigid spray polyurethane foam market is mainly divided into floor, walls and roofs. In terms of revenue, the floor application segment will likely generate over USD 18 million by 2024. Other applications segment includes attics, plumbing systems, ceilings, and will account for around a tenth of the entire semi-rigid SPF market in 2024.



Japan semi-rigid spray polyurethane foam market is likely to become a USD 40 million by 2024 driven by significant growth in construction industry coupled with increasing demand from cold storage sector. This will positively influence the Asia Pacific semi-rigid SPF market throughout the forecast timeframe.



Some of the key semi-rigid SPF market players include Honeywell, Lapolla Industries, JJD Urethane Co, NCFI Polyurethanes, The Dow Chemical Company, and Foam Supplies Inc.



