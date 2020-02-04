Semi-Trailer Market: Key Technologies and Trends

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Semi-Trailer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period, to reach USD 37.34 Billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 25.32 Billion in 2017.



Expanding the cold chain and logistics industry and increasing the use of advanced technologies are the key drivers for the semi-trailer market. Increasing disposable income of consumers and the general push to fresh, healthier products, and an increasing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are impacting the cold chain industry. A key driver for the growth of the cold chain industry in recent years has been the growth in large-format supermarket retailing. The installation of technically advanced devices such as temperature recorder with a built-in GSM modem and remote temperature monitoring in the refrigerated trailers is benefiting trailer owners and managers in the real-time monitoring of the trailer.



Opportunities:



- Semi-Trailer Platooning

- Electric Semi-Trailer Truck



The semi-trailer market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Wabash (US), Schmitz Cargobull (Germany), Utility Trailer (US), Krone (Germany), Kögel (Germany), and CIMC (China).



A dry van is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The market size for dry van semi-trailers is estimated to be the highest in 2017 and is projected to remain predominant during the forecast period. The production of dry van semi-trailers is estimated to be the highest followed by a flatbed, refrigerated, low boy, others and tankers. Developing countries such as China and India have witnessed significant infrastructural and economic growth, which in turn, is increasing the demand for dry van semi-trailers. Growing retail, fast-moving consumable goods (FMCG), fast-moving consumable durable (FMCD) industry is driving the market for a dry van in the Asia Pacific.



Less than 3 axles segment is estimated to be the largest segment by number of axles from 2017 to 2025



The market size for semi-trailers with less than 3 axles is expected to be the largest as this type of trailer is preferred in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The legally permissible load that can be transported on a semi-trailer depends on the number of axles. Weight limit and Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) depends on state laws and are designed for the safety of the vehicle during operation. Government regulations on weight limits and the number of axles are driving the market for less than 3 axles segment.



North America: Largest market for semi-trailer



North America is projected to be the largest market for a semi-trailer in 2017. The market growth in the region can be attributed to numerous factors such as improving the road infrastructure, expanding supply chain industry, government regulations on weight carrying capacity and dimensions of a semi-trailer, Californias Air Resources Board (CARB) mandates related to semi-trailer aerodynamics and the boom in the natural gas industry.



Critical questions the report answers:



- Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

- Which segment provides the most opportunity for growth?

- Who are the leading suppliers operating in the semi-trailer market?

- What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

- What could be the implications of growing supply-chain industry in developing nations