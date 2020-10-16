Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery Including: 1) By Type: Semiconductor And Related Devices; General Electronic Components 2) By Application: Automotive; Others 3) By Sales Channel: OEM; Aftermarket 4) By Mode: Online; Offline Covering: Intel Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co Ltd; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd; Micron Technology Inc; Qualcomm Incorporated



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global semiconductor and other electronic component market, accounting for 52% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global semiconductor and other electronic component market. Africa was the smallest region in the global semiconductor and other electronic component market.



Semiconductor and related device manufacturing companies are increasingly collaborating with industrial manufacturing companies and technology companies. This has led to an increase in production of application specific integrated circuits (ASIC) for various electronic devices. For instance, in December 2016, global semiconductor manufacturer, Samsung collaborated with Tesla Motors, to produce integrated chips in its ASIC foundry facility for self-driven autonomous cars . Similarly, in January 2015, Samsung agreed to be the main supplier of A9 chips for Apple iPhone 6s, iPad Air and iPad Mini. Apple is also in talks with Samsung to manufacture other electronic components for its Apple Watch .



The global semiconductor and other electronic component market is expected to decline from $943.9 billion in 2019 to $901.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $1057.6 billion in 2023.



Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Semiconductor And Related Devices; General Electronic Components



2) By Application: Automotive; Others



3) By Sales Channel: OEM; Aftermarket



4) By Mode: Online; Offline



Subsegments Covered: Integrated Circuits; Memory Chips; Microprocessors; Others - Semiconductor And Related Devices



Companies Mentioned: Intel Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co Ltd; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd; Micron Technology Inc; Qualcomm Incorporated



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, semiconductor and other electronic component indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.