Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global semiconductor and other electronic component market is expected to decline from $943.9 billion in 2019 to $901.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $1057.6 billion in 2023.



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Market Report are:



Intel Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co Ltd; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd; Micron Technology Inc; Qualcomm Incorporated



Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Market Scenario:



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global semiconductor and other electronic component market, accounting for 52% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global semiconductor and other electronic component market. Africa was the smallest region in the global semiconductor and other electronic component market.



Semiconductor and related device manufacturing companies are increasingly collaborating with industrial manufacturing companies and technology companies. This has led to an increase in production of application specific integrated circuits (ASIC) for various electronic devices. For instance, in December 2016, global semiconductor manufacturer, Samsung collaborated with Tesla Motors, to produce integrated chips in its ASIC foundry facility for self-driven autonomous cars . Similarly, in January 2015, Samsung agreed to be the main supplier of A9 chips for Apple iPhone 6s, iPad Air and iPad Mini. Apple is also in talks with Samsung to manufacture other electronic components for its Apple Watch .



The semiconductors and other electronic component market consists of sales of semiconductors and other electronic components by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce semiconductors and other components for electronic applications. Examples of products made by these establishments are capacitors, resistors, microprocessors, bare and loaded printed circuit boards, electron tubes, electronic connectors, and computer modems.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



