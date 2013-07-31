Semiconductor - Broad Line Front Runners: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:LDK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:LDK)



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) opened its shares at the price of $3.79 for the day. Its closing price was $3.82 after gaining +1.87% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 19.61 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 35.97 million shares. The beta of AMD stands at2.32.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a global semiconductor company with facilities around the world.



Why Should Investors Buy AMD After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) percentage change plunged -5.67% to close at $14.14 with the total traded volume of 2.49 million shares, more than average volume of 877,269.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.21 - $15.39, while its day lowest price was $14.11 and it hit its day highest price at $14.84.



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Vishay) is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components.



Will VSH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL) ended its day with the gain of +0.53% and closed at the price of $15.16 after opening at $15.08. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.25 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.71 million shares.



Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I, Ltd. (Freescale) is a provider of embedded processing solutions. An embedded processing solution is the combination of embedded processors, semiconductor devices and software.



Will FSL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:LDK) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 1.54 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.27 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $1.73 for the day and its closing price was $1.67 after losing -3.47% for the day.



LDK Solar Co., Ltd. is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Photovoltaic (PV) products. The Company’s products include Polysilicon, Solar Wafers, Solar Cells, Solar Modules and Solar Farm Projects.



Why Should Investors Buy LDK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/