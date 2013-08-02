Semiconductor - Broad Line Investor's Alert: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL), Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), AU Optronics Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:AUO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL), Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), AU Optronics Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:AUO)



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) opened its shares at the price of $3.81 for the day. Its closing price was $3.81 after gaining +1.06% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 22.28 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 35.95 million shares. The beta of AMD stands at 2.32.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a global semiconductor company with facilities around the world.



For How Long AMD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL) percentage change surged +3.38% to close at $16.23 with the total traded volume of 2.53 million shares, and average volume of 1.78 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.63 - $17.44, while its day lowest price was $16.65 and it hit its day highest price at $16.28.

Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I, Ltd. (Freescale) is a provider of embedded processing solutions. An embedded processing solution is the combination of embedded processors, semiconductor devices and software.



For How Long FSL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) started its trading session with the price of $14.59 and closed at $14.89 by scoring +3.47%. VSH’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.54 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 968,117.00 shares. The beta of VSH stands at 2.32.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Vishay) is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components.



Will VSH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AU Optronics Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:AUO) ended its day with the gain of +3.30% and closed at the price of $3.76 after opening at $3.73. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.47 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.49 million shares.

AU Optronics Corp. is principally engaged in the research, development, design, manufacture and distribution of flat panel displays.



Why Should Investors Buy AUO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/