The global Semiconductor Chip Handler market is valued at 558.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 741.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.



Semiconductor Chip Handlers are primarily used to for sorting, testing and transferring chips with the simple electrical interface diagram: ATE ITA DUT (package) Handler. And these machines are capable of processing thousands of chips in an hour.

Normally, packaged parts use a handler to place the device on a customized interface board, then IC chip handler transfers finished chips to the inspection equipment for final visual and electrical performance test and then sort the chips into good, bad or other bins based on test results.

Global semiconductor chip handler market will grow at a modest CAGR of just over 4% by the end of the forecast period. One of the primary drivers of this market is the increased demand for compact electronic devices. This trend is evident in sectors such as mobile phones, automotive, healthcare equipment, and even industrial manufacturing. This has led to semiconductor IC manufacturers investing in R&D to work towards reducing the size of ICs along with improved performance. Such R&D activities have resulted in the emergence of micro-electrical-mechanical systems (MEMs) and 3D stacked ICs. Consequently, growth in the MEMs market will propel demand for testing equipment for the complex ICs until the end of the forecast period.



Top Leading Companies of Global Semiconductor Chip Handler Market are Advantest, Cohu, Multitest, Boston Semi Equipment, Seiko Epson Corporation, ASM Pacific Technology, Hon Technologies, Chroma, SRM Integration, MCT, CST, TESEC Corporation, SYNAX, ChangChuan Technology,and others.



Global Semiconductor Chip Handler Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Semiconductor Chip Handler market based on Types are:

Logic

Memory



Based on Application, the Global Semiconductor Chip Handler market is segmented into:

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Providers (OSATs)

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)



Along with a detailed manufacturing and production analysis, the report also includes the consumption statistics of the industry to inform about the Semiconductor Chip Handler market share. Consumption volume and the value analysis comprised in the report helps businesses in determining which strategy will be most helpful in expanding their Semiconductor Chip Handler market size. Information about Semiconductor Chip Handler market traders and distributors, their contact information, import/export, trade analysis, price analysis, and comparison are also provided by the report. The global Semiconductor Chip Handler market study report examines the market size, industry share, growth rate, key segments, CAGR, and key drivers. In addition to that data, the profiles of the Semiconductor Chip Handler industry key players are included in the report.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Finally, the Semiconductor Chip Handler Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Semiconductor Chip Handler industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



