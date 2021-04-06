Semiconductor Chip Handler Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2026

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- Global Semiconductor Chip Handler Market: Snapshot



Chip handlers are used extensively in semiconductor manufacturing operations world over. They help semiconductor companies implement ESD controls. They have formed a key part of productivity of semiconductor engineering labs. Over the years, the trend of automation has helped expand the prospects in the semiconductor chip handler market. The application of automatic test equipment equipped with cutting-edge electronics has helped advance the drive efforts in improving the currently available semiconductor chip handlers. Such technological advancements are imperative for mass-production manufacturing environment. Growing multidisciplinary capabilities for the semiconductor test and chip handling industry in developing worlds have helped catalyze lucrative avenues in the semiconductor chip handler market. Growing instances of damage and yield losses due static charges has been propelling the need for semiconductor chip handlers.



Advent of industrial robotic test handler for integrated circuits has helped unlock new potential for chip makers. Growing automation of testing process in the semiconductor manufacturing sector has reinforced the demands for high quality and high throughput chip handlers. In recent years, a few notable improvements have been made in robotic IC test handlers. New avenues in the market are underpinned by the growing research on commercializing various nanoscale technologies.



Growing demand for new mobile electronics is catalyzing the demand for advanced, automated semiconductor chip handlers. The advent of new chip fabrication approaches will also set the pace for innovation in the semiconductor chip handler market. Over the past few years, a few major patents have come to the fore in the market, whereby new competitive dynamics are expected to take shape. They are used for singulation, isolation, epoxy operations, lead inspection, plating, lead forming, and ink marking.



The semiconductor chips are required to be transferred, sorted, and tested and that is where the chip handlers come into the picture. They enable semiconductor manufacturers to reduce costs associated with these tasks and are therefore quite popular within the electronics industry. In this industry, multiple chips require testing simultaneously. Since these can do the job of handling thousands per hour, they see a rising demand in the global semiconductor chip handler market landscape.



Thus, it is obvious why the global semiconductor chip handler market us on its way to chart a steady growth rate, compounded annually over the period of 2018 to 2026. Besides, it is important to note here that prominent players in the market are focused on improving the efficiency of chip handlers for getting better outcomes.



Some of the interesting developments that players might want to take note of include the following:

Heavy investment in Research and Development (R&D) mark the upcoming years in semiconductor chip handler market as that would lead to better products, and thus a netter market share. Thus, it is clear that it is a critical determinant of the size of slice a player will be able to carve out of the overall growth pie over the forecast period. And this will be a major factor driving massive growth in the global semiconductor chip handler market.

Owing to high technological advancement the global semiconductor chip handler market will see massive growth from the North America region. Here, it is pertinent to note that presence of technology giants in the United States will also have a major influence on this prominence experienced by the region. Also, growth in terms of telecommunication in the region is set to lead to this heavy growth over the forecast period.



The semiconductor chip handlers are used in the testing, sorting and transferring chips. This facilitates the semiconductor manufacturers to prominently diminish their back-end testing cost. Semiconductor chip handler finds enormous application in electronics manufacturing industries since they are the machines that can process thousands of chips in an hour. The IC chips handler transfers finished chips in an hour. The IC chip handler finishes chips to the inspection equipment for the final visual and electrical performance test and then sorts the chips into good, bad or other bins based on test results. Leading manufacturers are primarily focusing towards increasing the performance of these handlers to aid the semiconductor companies achieve better results. Many semiconductor manufacturing companies to cater the growth and demand for smart phones and electronics companies, that are driving the growth of global semiconductor chip handler market.



The semiconductor manufacturers are looking for a flexible development partners to enhance its ability to bring quality, market-leading semiconductor handling products to its customers. There are excessive investment in research and developments in the market being carried out by the manufacturers which is expected to increase throughput time and overall performance efficiency of these chip handlers. These can be identified as one of the major trend in the global semiconductor chip handler market. Also, the increasing number of fabless semiconductor companies and test houses are boosting up the market. Rising costs and lack of testing standards can act as challenge for the market of semiconductor chip handlers. The semiconductor chip handlers are being proved as very important and time saving devices for the semiconductor manufacturing industries.



The global semiconductor chip handler market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, and region. By type, the market has been segmented into logic and memory. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers (OSATs) and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). The OSATs segment is expected to grow with the faster rate during the forecast period. While the IDMs are the semiconductor companies that manufacture and sell the integrated circuit equipment.



In the region wise study, the global semiconductor chip handler market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises the United States, Canada and Mexico captured significant market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2018. North America is currently owns the highest market share due to the presence of most of the major players and largest number of semiconductor manufacturing companies present in the global semiconductor chip handler market. Furthermore it can also be seen that the U.S. is the major exporter for the electronic products such as telecommunication equipment, computers and semiconductors. Asia Pacific will show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the semiconductor chip handler with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country. However other regions such as Europe and MEA are expected to show the significant growth in the market.



The global semiconductor chip handler market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products and add-on features to gain market share in the market. Some of the companies operating in this market are SRM Integration (M) Sdn Bhd, CST, Seiko Epson Corporation, CHROMA ATE INC, Aseco Corporation, Aetrium, Inc., ASM Pacific Technology, Exatron, Hon Technologies, SRM Integration, SYNAX, Xeltek, Cohu, Advantest, TESEC Corporation, ADVANTEST CORPORATION, Boston Semi Equipment, Larsen Associates, MCT Worldwide LLC., Multitest and among others.



