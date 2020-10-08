Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- An etch system shapes thin film into the desired patterns using the liquid chemicals, reaction gases or the ion chemical reaction. An etch system is being used in the manufacturing lines for the semiconductors & other electronic devices. Semiconductor wafers are being commonly defined by speed of the device, small line width & spacing between the transistors. Photovoltaic cells are being defined by their efficiency in converting the light into the electricity and cost/watt. Processing semiconductor wafers & photovoltaic cells requires the deposition of materials for the purpose of creating semiconductor junctions, interconnection of the layers and etching of the photo-resist & line edges. Specifically controlling temperature of deposition and etch processes is very critical to measure the performance of device and increasing product yield. The growth of semiconductor etch equipment market is highly reliant on the growth of semiconductor wafer processing and wafer deposition industry.



Rapid technological advancements and transition in the wafer etching and deposition is acting as a major growth driver for the semiconductor etch equipment market. Therefore, the growing capital spending on wafer polishing using slurry on different wafer sizes is also one of the key factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of semiconductor etch equipment market during the forecast period. In addition, continuously rising awareness for the purpose of meeting the quality standards also anticipated to increase the demand of semiconductor etching equipment in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the semiconductor etch equipment market in a positive manner during the forecast period.



In spite of many driving factors, the semiconductor etch equipment market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the complexity of the technology transition. The rising militarization of the wafers for diversified applications in consumer electronics is going to create significant opportunity for semiconductor etch equipment market in the coming years. Apart from that the growth of usage of lithography system in wafer inspection related optimization is also acting as an opportunity factor for the semiconductor etch equipment market in the forecast period.



The global semiconductor etch equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, etching film type, end users and geography. Based on the product type, the semiconductor etch equipment market has been segmented into two categories they are high density etching equipment and low density etching equipment. Based on the etching film type the semiconductor etch equipment market has been segmented into three categories those are dielectric etching, conductor etching and polysilicon etching. Based on end users the semiconductor etch equipment market has been segmented into four categories those are foundry, memory manufacturers, IDMs and others. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. By end users, the foundry segment is expected to capture fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Geographically, the global semiconductor etch equipment market is mainly driven by APAC region. Advent of wafer etching & deposition and higher concentration of semiconductor equipment manufacturers are driving the market of APAC region.



Some of the leading players operating in the semiconductor etch equipment market includes Applied Materials Inc., Hitachi High Technologies America Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Advanced Dicing Technologies, EV Group, Orbotech, Panasonic Corporation of North America , Delphi Laser among others.



