Semiconductor & IC Packaging Materials Market Estimated to Reach $26 Billion in 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The report defines and segments the "Semiconductor & IC Packaging Materials Market by Types (Organic Substrates, Bonding Wires, Lead frames, Ceramic Packages, and so on), Packaging Technologies (SOP, GA, QFN, DFN, and others), and Geography - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019" with an analysis and forecast of revenues of types such as organic substrates, bonding wires, leadframes, encapsulation resins, and so on) individually. Along with this, the revenue of materials by types such as packaging technologies, and geography are also discussed.



Browse 70 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 183 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Semiconductor & IC Packaging Materials Market - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019 ”

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/semiconductor-ic-packaging-materials-market-31363123.html



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The semiconductor and IC packaging materials market has been slowly recovering from the economic downturn of 2008. This recovery is dominantly led by the increased demand in Asia-Pacific. Semiconductor and IC packaging materials have gained prominence in the recent past due to increasing demand by end-user industries especially in developing countries like China, Japan, Taiwan, and Brazil.



The growth in the semiconductor and IC packaging materials industry is highly influenced by changing trends in the electronics market which are expected to boost the demand for semiconductor and IC industries. The emerging developments in semiconductor and IC packaging materials market is due to technological advancements and newer geographical markets especially that of the Asia-Pacific region. There has been a subsequent shift of demand and production facilities from North America and Europe to Asia-Pacific. This is evident from the fact, as Asia-Pacific is the global leader of semiconductor & IC packaging materials market with 68% market share as estimated in 2013.



By 2019, Asia-Pacific is expected to be world’s largest consumer of electronic packaging materials with an expected market of $26 billion industry. North America and Europe together are loosing their market dominance due to the saturation of these respective markets and therefore are focusing towards expansions in emerging markets. The semiconductor and IC packaging materials market in these regions is expected to increase at a slow pace in the next five years as only a few key industrial developments will take place in these regions.



Organic substrates are expected to be account for the highest market share of $10 million by 2019. Other emerging semiconductor and IC packaging materials such as bonding wires and recent emergence of encapsulation resins are expected to grow aggressively in the next five years.



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