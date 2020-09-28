Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Semiconductor IP Market: Introduction



The global semiconductor IP market is projected to reach ~US$ 8.3 Bn by 2030. The semiconductor IP market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030. The global semiconductor IP market has been segmented in terms of type, architecture design, and end-user. In terms of type, the market has been segmented into Verification IP, ASIC, Memory IP, Interface IP, and Processor IP. Architecture design has been segmented into Hard IP and Soft IP. Based on end-user, the semiconductor IP market has been segmented into healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, and others (industrial equipment, etc). Based on the region, the global semiconductor IP market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of semiconductor IP were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.



Semiconductor IP Market: Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the semiconductor IP market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see increasing growth in the semiconductor IP market. The market in Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa are also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.



The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global semiconductor IP market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of a geographic analysis of the semiconductor IP market.



Semiconductor IP Production Slumps with COVID-19 Outbreak



The tech industry has been facing difficulties with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), particularly delayed shipments that are anticipated to slow down the growth for the semiconductor IP market. Daily volatile changes pose unique challenges for semiconductor IP companies. Hence, manufacturers are carefully assessing different sectors of the semiconductor IP field to optimize costs and streamline shipments throughout supply chains. On the other hand, the growing number of unemployed individuals worldwide is another restraining factor directly affecting consumer spending.



Semiconductor IP companies are strategizing on optimizing production activities in the upcoming months. However, the volume of semiconductor IP products is anticipated to fall in the near future, which may affect the revenue generation of companies. As such, companies in the semiconductor IP market are increasing their focus on design activities in order to maintain cash flow in the market landscape.



Semiconductor IPs (Intellectual Property) are being used to improve the functionality of IoT (Internet of Things) products. For instance, Palma Ceia SemiDesign-a semiconductor company providing modem chips has joined forces with Agile Analog, a provider of semiconductor analog IP, to acquire proficiency in next-gen Wi-Fi and cellular IoT products. This is being achieved with the help of data converter and power management IP that helps to deploy optimum performance in IoT products, whilst minimizing time and cost to the market.



Companies in the semiconductor IP market are increasing their production capabilities for data convertor IPs, as these IPs connect the real world with the digital world. High performance and low power data conversion in configurable analog-to-digital (ADC) and digital-to-analog (DAC) environments has been made possible with data convertor IPs. As such, companies in the semiconductor IP market are casting their interest in wireless products that are being integrated with power supply management functionalities.



