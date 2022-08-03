Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Trends, Forecast 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2022 -- The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is estimated to be USD 62.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 95.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include the growing consumer electronics market and increasing number of foundries due to COVID-19, increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, trend of miniaturization and technology migration, increasing investments in R&D facilities due to COVID-19 impact, and high demand for chips to provide computation power and connectivity for AI applications.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263678841



The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rising demand for silicon-based sensors for IoT devices, expanding chip industry in China, growing number of data centers and servers, and the developing market for advanced packaging products. The rapidly growing semiconductor industry in China, South Korea, and Taiwan due to high global demand for consumer electronics and memory devices for various applications has led to the growth of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.



Even, countries in the American and EMEA region are taking several initiatives to aid the growth of semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry. For instance, the US government is funding and collaborating with research firms to attract the photolithography equipment buyers, which, in turn, would fuel the growth of the photolithography equipment market in the Americas.



Based on supply chain participant, the IDM firms is estimated to be the largest market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment during the forecast period. IDM firms use advanced semiconductor equipment to accurately assemble complicated semiconductor chips. Integrated device manufacturing companies handle every step of the IC fabrication process, from designing and testing to manufacturing and sales of integrated products. Also, the dominance of IDM firms is expected to remain constant in the near future due to the growing number of semiconductor fabrication plants operated by IDMs across the world.



The wafer testing is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, by front-end equipment type. The increasing adoption of ICs by mobile device manufacturers, network equipment manufacturers, and telecommunication service providers is expected to drive the growth prospects of testing equipment. With new technological developments, there is an increase in the design complexities and development of new products. The increased investments in R&D and technological advancements in networking and communication devices have led to a rise in the demand for best-of-class ICs and SoCs. This need can be satisfied by enabling investments in testing equipment for developing the best quality ICs.



APAC is estimated to be the largest growing market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is projected to grow at the highest rate in emerging economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. APAC region has witnessed high demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles in past years. This is expected to increase the penetration of semiconductor and thereby, drive the market growth of semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry. Also, the region houses several major global IDM and OSAT companies which is expected to propel further growth of the market.