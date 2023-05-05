Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Worth $149.8 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2023 -- The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is projected to reach USD 149.8 billion by 2028 from USD 91.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market include surging demand for AI chips driven by future AI-driven workloads and applications and increasing demand for semiconductor fabrication facilities.



The lithography segment is expected to account the largest size of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2023



In 2023, the lithography equipment segment is expected to hold the largest share due to the globally increasing demand for semiconductor devices, which has led to the increased use of photolithography equipment. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), there was a significant rise in annual sales of semiconductors, with figures increasing from USD 139.0 billion to USD 573.5 billion, representing a surge of 313% between 2001 and 2022. During the same time frame, there was a surge in unit sales of semiconductors by 290%, demonstrating a rise in demand for semiconductors across various sectors of the economy across the world.



The chemical control equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Chemical control equipment is used widely for checking the flow and level of chemicals used in wafer fabrication, cleaning, and other processes. Contamination control through chemical control equipment has a significant impact on yield and equipment efficiency, as these equipment provide repeated and reliable delivery of pure chemicals during the semiconductor manufacturing processes. Thus, widespread adoption of chemical control equipment is being observed, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years. Due to this, the chemical control equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The 2D ICs segment is expected to account the largest size of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2023



The 2D ICs are used since long as 2D integration of diverse technologies improves device performance. Also, 2D ICs developed using flip-chip technique provides higher input/output rates and occupies less space. They are also cost effective compared to 2.5D and 3D ICs as well as found application in numerous electronic devices. Due to this, the 2D ICs segment is expected to account for the largest size of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2023.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific has been a game-changer for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, strong government support and increased R&D expenditure in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have led to the emergence of these countries as leading semiconductor players globally. In addition, the region houses semiconductor fabrication facilities of a few major IDMs such as Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, SK Hynix Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Texas Instruments Incorporated, ASMPT, SHIBUYA CORPORATION, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., and SHINKAWA Electric Co., Ltd. The presence of local players such as Nikon Corporation and Canon Inc. also contributes to the growth of the regional market. Thus, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The report profiles key players in semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies such as Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan); Lam Research Corporation (US); ASML (Netherlands); Applied Materials, Inc. (US); KLA Corporation (US); SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan); Teradyne, Inc. (US); Advantest Corporation (Japan); Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan); Plasma-Therm (US).



