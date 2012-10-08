"Semiconductor Manufacturing in China" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Semiconductor Manufacturing in China" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Semiconductor Manufacturing in China
The Semiconductor Manufacturing industry manufactures semiconductors and electronic devices, including diodes, triodes transistors, power transistors, transducers and sense devices. Industry firms may also manufacture special parts for these electronic devices.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Panasonic (Suzhou) Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Leshan Radio Company Limited, NXP Semiconductors (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies (China), Vishay General Semiconductor (China) Co., Ltd.
