Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTC:SMICY) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over 3.35 billion in 2018 to over 3.11 billion in 2019, and that its EBIT increased from 135.46 million in 2018 to 245.73 million in 2019.



On September 7, 2020, after market hours, it was reported that "The Trump administration is considering whether to add China's top chipmaker SMIC to a trade blacklist, a Defense Department official said[.]"



On September 26, 2020, it was reported that "The United States has imposed restrictions on exports to China's biggest chip maker SMIC after concluding there is an 'unacceptable risk' equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes."



Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTC: SMICY) declined from $26.65 per share on July 6, 2020 to as low as $11.29 per share on September 30, 2020.



