Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Semiconductor Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Semiconductor market in China to grow at a CAGR of 24.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the globally increasing demand for smartphones and tablets. The Semiconductor market in China has also been witnessing large capital expenditure by the global companies to set up a semiconductor manufacturing base in China. However, reducing the gap between consumption and production of semiconductor in China could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Semiconductor Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Semiconductor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Limited., SK Hynix Incorporation, and Toshiba Corporation.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Advanced Micro Devices, STMicroelectronics, Taxes Instrument, and Qualcomm Incorporated.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145238/semiconductor-market-in-china-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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