Semiconductor Market in EMEA 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Semiconductor market in the EMEA region to grow at a CAGR of 3.05 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for smartphones and tablet PCs. The Semiconductor market in the EMEA region has also been witnessing the development of multifunctional ICs. However, the cyclical demand pattern could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Semiconductor Market in the EMEA region 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the EMEA region; it also covers the Semiconductor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Semiconductor Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Toshiba Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Broadcom Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., SK Hynix Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



