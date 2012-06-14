Semiconductor Market in India 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- The Semiconductor market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the governmental reforms encouraging private investments. The Semiconductor market in India has also been witnessing heavy investments from chipmakers for capacity expansion. However, increasing low-priced semiconductor imports could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Semiconductor Market in India 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers in-depth analysis of the market scenario in India; it also covers the Semiconductor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors N. V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/79257/semiconductor-market-in-india-2011-2015.html