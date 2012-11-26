Semiconductor Market in Taiwan 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Semiconductor market in Taiwan to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing technological advancement taking place with regards to semiconductor manufacturing. The Semiconductor market in Taiwan also has the advantage of having highly qualified labor in the Semiconductor market. However, the cyclic nature of the Semiconductor industry poses a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Semiconductor Market in Taiwan 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Semiconductor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include MediaTek Inc., MStar Semiconductor Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor manufacturing Co. Ltd., United Microelectronics Corp., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. and Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in this report include Novatek Co. Ltd., RealTek Semiconductor Corp., Himax Technologies Inc., Elan Microelectronics and ChipMos TECHNOLOGIES Ltd.



