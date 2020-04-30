Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Semiconductor memory market is projected to record a substantial growth rate over the coming years owing to the ongoing technological advancements and innovations in the field. Semiconductor memory is the primary element of a microcomputer-based system and is utilized to store data and programs.



The key memory elements are nothing but semiconductor devices storing code as well as information permanently. The semiconductor memory could be accessed directly by the microprocessor.



The access time of the data that is present in the primary memory should be compatible with the operating time of the microprocessor. Consequently, semiconductor devices are preferred as primary memory. Semiconductor memory is prominently used in electronics assembly which utilizes computer processing technology. It is one of the most essential electronics components required for any PCB assembly that is computer based.



Today, memory cards are one of the most commonplace items for storing data temporarily right from flash memory cards that are used for moving files, to that semiconductor memory cards that are used in mobile phones and cameras.



With time the usage of semiconductor memory has increased, and the size has increased since the need for bigger and bigger storage spaces is needed. Rising needs for semiconductor-based memory have further led to new memory types and technologies being introduced while bring forth further developments in existing technologies and types.



The semiconductor memory market is bifurcated in terms of type, application, and regional landscape.



Based on type, the semiconductor memory market is divided into ROM and RAM. RAM is further bifurcated into SRAM, MRAM, DRAM, and SDRAM. Among these, the SDRAM segment is growing with a CAGR of 19%, due to rising demand from computing technologies and microprocessor-based systems. Synchronous DRAM is a form of semiconductor memory that can run at a faster speed than conventional DRAM.



It is synchronized to the clock of the processor and can keep nearly two sets of memory addresses open concurrently. By transferring data consecutively from one set of addresses to the other, SDRAM slashes down on the delays linked with non-synchronous RAM, that must close one address bank before opening the next.



With respect to application, the semiconductor memory market is classified into medical, automotive, telecommunication, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, industrial, and others. Among these, automotive recorded a market share of over 8% in 2019, owing to the rising adoption of memory chips in-vehicle infotainment system and automated driving systems. The usage of semiconductors in the automotive industry is anticipated to expand with the development of new applications.



These semiconductors are also involved in meeting guidelines for safety, by helping facilitate smart functions like adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and blind spot detection, for instance.



From a regional frame of reference, the Latin America semiconductor memory market is growing with a CAGR of 8% due to advancements in industrial automation and rising adoption of the control systems and advanced robotics.



