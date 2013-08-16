New Computer Technology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Mobile healthcare market means Portable (movable/compact) healthcare products with integrated wireless communication capabilities (using various types of WLAN, WPAN and WMAN technologies with different protocols). These products are generally used for measuring & monitoring data in combination with display or representation of the data on a mobile computing device, typically a smart-phone or a tablet.
GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MARKET SEGMENTATION
Mobile Healthcare Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
Mobile healthcare market is growing at a phenomenal rate of 30.5% from 2013 to 2018, the reasons being high growth of digital wireless and mobile communications, increased patient mobility and rise in healthcare standards due to integration of wireless technology. The prominent trend in this market is the use of Bluetooth, NFC and ZigBee to leverage connectivity anywhere. Use of multiple sensors to make multi-parameter sensing medical monitors at low costs is another important trend in this market.
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In the mobile cardiac monitor market, ECG machines are the most prominent segment, contributing 87% to the mobile cardiac monitor market. ECG machine is the basic diagnostic tool used to detect various kinds of heart diseases. Also it is very costly as compared to all the other equipment in this segment, so it accounts for the major share of the total revenue of mobile cardiac monitor market. Mobile hemodynamic equipments are another important segment in the mobile healthcare market. Increase in number of hypertension cases, increase in diabetic population and increasing demand for self-monitoring devices are the major drivers for this market. Processor and PMIC are the major contributors to the semiconductor revenue of mobile hemodynamic monitor market in 2013. In mobile respiratory monitor market, sleep apnea monitor is the major contributor to the respiratory monitor market; holding 78.21 % share as of 2013. Cellular and ZigBee technology are the most widely used wireless technologies used in respiratory monitors. Flow and position sensors are the most commonly used sensors in mobile respiratory monitor market. Insulin pumps and Ultrasound are the two equipments considered in the others market. The mobile insulin pumps is the major contributor in the others market. Its revenues will grow threefold from 2013 to 2018 as the penetration of wireless technologies will increase during this period. The report also covers wearable fitness and wellness market as well as independent ageing products market. The mobile fitness wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.7% from 2013 to 2018 while the mobile independent ageing products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.1%.
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