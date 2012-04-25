New Computer Technology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (IP) Market (2012 - 2017) Global Forecasts & Analysis By Form Factor, Design Architecture, Processor Type, Applications & Geography - Featuring In-Depth Analysis Of IP Business Models, Value Chain, Industry Segments & Key Industry Players
The Semiconductor Intellectual Property market is expanding robustly in size and prominence at a growth rate which is two times faster than the overall semiconductor market. As process technologies shrink further in the sub-nanometer level, the gap between accessible silicon and designers' ability to utilize that space keeps widening. IP is vital in ameliorating design productivity at advanced design processes. With relatively slower growth in the overall semiconductor market, expense management has gained focus, which is driving the growth of third-party IP vendors. Semiconductor Players are actively outsourcing the IP design and development activities not core to their product differentiation. Today's System-on-Chips and advanced ICs integrate a great variety of advanced functionality into a single device to offer superior performance, with ever more IP cores on a single chip. The rapidly growing consumer applications demand extensively integrated functionality and competitive features, such as optimization between performance and power consumption, all at an aggressive price point. As new players are increasingly implementing a fab-lite or fabless strategy, the fabs and manufacturing processes are consolidating. By rendering access to silicon-proven, high-quality IP during the fabrication processes, key players are able to increasingly outsource IP. The growing trend of third-party IP Vendors and increasing licensing of advanced IP blocks by several key players are bound to change the landscape of the global semiconductor IP market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report on the global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (IP) market analyzes the Semiconductor IP industry's value chain, giving a bird's eye-view of all the major industry segments and allied industry segments to the Semiconductor IP industry. It discusses the markets of various allied industry segments such as EDA vendors, foundry players, fabless players, fab players and IDMs. The global Semiconductor Intellectual property market is classified by various types of segmentations (given below) and discussed in detail with market estimates and forecasts for each of the sub-segments. The report also discusses and analyzes the market dynamics of the Semiconductor IP market, namely its market drivers, restraints and opportunities along with the industry's burning issues and winning imperatives.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market, By Intellectual Property (IP), Design Architecture & Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSOC) Market by Intellectual Property (IP), Design Architecture, Fabrication Technology, Processor Type, Technology Nodes & Applications 2011 - 2016
- Three-Dimensional Integrated Circuit & Through-Silicon Via Interconnects Market - Global Forecast & Trend Analysis (2011 - 2016) By Technology, Products & Applications
- Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market to 2020 - Netbooks, Laptops and Smart Phones to Fuel DDR2 and DDR3 Growth
- Power Management Integrated Circuits (IC) Market to 2020 - Battery Powered Portable Gadgets to Drive Sales Growth
- Portable Analysis Instrumentation: The Global Market
- Microcontroller Market to 2020 - Touch Sensing, Smart Energy Management and Wireless Connectivity will be the Cornerstones for Revenue Growth
- Semiconductor Memory: Technologies and Global Markets
- Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems to 2015 - Government Incentives and Feed-in Tariffs to Create Growth Potential for Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Dielectrics and Substrates in Semiconductors: Technologies and Global Markets