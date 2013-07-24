Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (IP) Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (IP) Market (2012 – 2017) Global Forecasts & Analysis By Form Factor, Design Architecture, Processor Type, Applications & Geography – Featuring In-Depth Analysis of IP Business Models, Value Chain, Industry Segments & Key Industry Players’’, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Semiconductor IP market by revenue is estimated to grow from $2.5 billion in 2012 to $5.70 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 14.47%.



The global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market’s value chain has grown to encompass a vast network of players involved in various segments. There have been tremendous changes in the landscape of the Semiconductor IP industry’s ecosystem with several developments in all the segments such as IP Core Developers, IP Licensing Vendors, Open Source IP Vendors, IP Aggregators and IP Customers such as Fabless, Fab and Foundry and IDM players. The Semiconductor IP Market is growing in both the Integrated Circuit IP and System-on-Chip IP sub-sectors, but the revenues from the SoC IP segment are expected to grow faster at an estimated CAGR of 19.16% from 2012 to 2017. The Application Specific and Programmable (FPGA and PLD) IP Segments in both ICs and SoCs are the fastest growing segments, next to the primary revenue contributor – the SoC Processor IP segment which is estimated to grow at a phenomenal CAGR of 21.16%. All the IP segments such as Application Specific, Programmable, Digital, Analog & Mixed Signal, Memory IP markets and so on have much faster growth rates in the SoC segment, than their respective markets in the IC segment.



IC design teams face a constant growing pressure to make end user products smaller (smaller form factor), more reliable, less expensive, with advanced features and superior performance, all in the face of decreasing product life cycles. While semiconductor manufacturing processes have transformed significantly to allow a phenomenal increase in the number of electronic circuits incorporated on a single chip (with the advent of System-on-Chips), initially, design capabilities resources have not kept pace with the developments in this technology ensuing in a widening design gap between their advancing manufacturing potential and restrained design capabilities. In order to address this widening design gap, several semiconductor designers and manufacturers are progressively choosing to license silicon-proven intellectual property (IP) such as processor cores, memory and application-specific logic blocks and many more, from third party Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property (SIP) companies rather than developing those technologies internally. The SIP industry is a relatively new market compared to the gigantic parent Semiconductor market and has been increasing every year at a tremendous growth rate owing to this trend of third-party SIP.



The Semiconductor IP Market is expanding robustly in size and prominence at a grow rate which is two times faster than the overall semiconductor market. Large scale adoption of IP cores in the latest ranges of end user applications of Computer, ICT and Consumer Electronics Sectors have lead to an in the increase IP Cores penetrated into various applications. The use of semiconductor IP in Automotive and Aerospace is expected to increase in future. The percentage share of semiconductor IP market revenue in the global semiconductor market revenue is between 0.7% (2011) to 0.99% (2017). Note that, the scope of this report only covers the Silicon IP segment of the Semiconductor IP market and does not include Verification IP and Software IP.



The report published on this research study mainly focuses on three major aspects. They are the Semiconductor IP Market Overview, the Semiconductor IP Market Analysis (Dynamics) and the Semiconductor IP Market Classification (Segmentation). Detailed classification of the Semiconductor IP market is done in this report with in-depth coverage and analysis of all segments. Each classification done for the global semiconductor IP market has extensive segmentation with market estimates and forecasts for each sub-market in terms of both revenues and volumes.



The report also gives a detailed overview of the Semiconductor IP market’s competitive landscape, the overall revenues of all the key industry players, the revenue from Semiconductor IP for each of the individual players, market shares, market share rankings and competitive landscape dynamics with detailed analysis in each case. The report also lists the company profiles of all the major industry players of the semiconductor IP market. Overall, the report gives a bird’s eye-view of the total semiconductor IP market and industry with extensive research and analysis on the detailed segmentation and classification done on this market in every possible way and at every level.



The Semiconductor IP Market research report defines and segments the global Silicon Intellectual Property Market with analysis and forecasting of the revenues and volumes for the overall market and all its sub-segments. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the global market with analysis of trends, opportunities, winning imperatives and challenges. The market is also segmented with revenues and volumes are forecasted on the basis of major geographies such as North America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of the World (ROW).



