Semiconductor - Specialized Top Volume Movers: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX), LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), First Solar, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX), LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).



NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) decreased -2.13% and closed at $14.24 on a traded volume of 12.01 million shares, in comparison to 8.967 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 13.42%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and its total outstanding shares are 616.76 million.



Will NVDA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is engaged in creating the graphics chips used in personal computers (PCs). The Company operates in three segments: graphics processing unit (GPU) Business, professional solutions business (PSB) and consumer products business (CPB).



Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX) plunged -3.36% and closed at $5.17 on a traded volume of 3.71 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.92 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-6%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $5.10 and $5.30.



Will HIMX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Himax Technologies, Inc. operates as an IC design house with LCD manufacturing capability. The Company focuses on display IC products for display device and offers LCD technical consulting to customers to provide them with value-added technical support and integrated solutions.



LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI) The stock closed at $7.70. So far in three months, the stock is up down 26.23%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.80 and $8.10 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.73. Its introductory price for the day was $7.64, with the overall traded volume of 3.38 million shares.



Will LSI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LSI Corporation (LSI) designs, develops and markets high-performance storage and networking semiconductors. The Company offers a portfolio of capabilities, including custom and standard product integrated circuits that are used in hard disk drives (HDDs), solid state drives, high-speed communications systems, computer servers, storage systems and personal computers.



First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) after opening its shares at the price of $48.65, dropped -1.13% to close at $48.31 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.93 million shares, in comparison to 6.71 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $13.81 and $59.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $48.92. Its introductory price for the day was $48.65.



Will FSLR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Solar, Inc. manufactures and sells photovoltaic (PV) solar modules with an advanced thin-film semiconductor technology, and it designs, constructs, and sells PV solar power systems.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/