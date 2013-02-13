"Semiconductors: Global Industry Guide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Computer Technology market report from MarketLine: "Semiconductors: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Semiconductors: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Semiconductors industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global semiconductors market grew by 1.9% in 2011 to reach a value of $368.8 billion.
In 2016, the global semiconductors market is forecast to have a value of $524.6 billion, an increase of 42.3% since 2011.
Integrated is the largest segment of the global semiconductors market, accounting for 82.9% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 66.6% of the global semiconductors market value.
Market Definition
The semiconductor market consists of the manufacture and sale of semiconductors and related products. The market value refers to the sale of semiconductors at manufacturer's selling price (MSP). Any currency conversions used in the production of this report have been calculated at constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
