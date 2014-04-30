Recently published research from MarketLine, "Semiconductors in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Semiconductors in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Japan semiconductors market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The semiconductor market consists of the manufacture and sale of semiconductors and related products.<\li> - The Japanese semiconductors market had total revenues of $29.9m in 2013, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -5.0% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - The integrated semiconductors segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $16.6m, equivalent to 55.5% of the market's overall value.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.9% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $34.5m by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the semiconductors market in Japan
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the semiconductors market in Japan
Leading company profiles reveal details of key semiconductors market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Japan semiconductors market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Japan economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the Japan semiconductors market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Japan semiconductors market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Japan semiconductors market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up Japan's semiconductors market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Intel Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation
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