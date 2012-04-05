Recently published research from GBI Research, "Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems to 2015 - Government Incentives and Feed-in Tariffs to Create Growth Potential for Semiconductor Manufacturers", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems to 2015 - Government Incentives and Feed-in Tariffs to Create Growth Potential for Semiconductor Manufacturers" provides key information and analysis on the market opportunities in the semiconductors industry for solar PV application. The report covers the industry dynamics, information on the revenue of the Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems, and the market share of the relevant suppliers. The report also provides product- and region-based forecasts through to 2015. The product-based forecasts up to 2015 are given for the PV cells, IGBTs, couplers, logic IC, analog IC, micro components and optical semiconductors.
Scope
- Market Size in terms of sales revenue - historical data from 2004 to 2010 and forecast through to 2015
- Key semiconductor product types such as PV cells, IGBTs, couplers, logic IC, analog IC, micro components and optical semiconductors
- Market Share for the year 2010
- Key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, ME&A and S&CA
- Market statistics for key countries such as Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, France, the US, Canada, Japan, China and Australia
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Suntech, JA Solar, First Solar, Infineon Technologies AG and Fairchild Semiconductor
- Different Analytical Frameworks, such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis,to give a global comprehensiveo view of Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems
Reasons to Get this Report
- Exploit growth opportunities in the market for Semiconductors used in Solar PV Power Systems.
- Devise market-entry and expansion strategies for various Semiconductors used in Solar PV Power Systems.
- Identify the strengths and weakness of key players in the market for Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems.
- Develop business strategies from the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analyses.
- Identify key growth markets for your products from the market statistics.
- Know the demand potential of Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Suntech, JA Solar, First Solar, Infineon Technologies, Fairchild Semiconductor
