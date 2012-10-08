Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by GBI Research.



GBI Research’s new report, “Semiconductors in the Patient Monitoring Systems Market to 2016 - Growth Dependent on Increasing Microcontroller and Analog IC Usage in Neonatal and Remote Patient Monitors”, provides key information and analysis on the market opportunities of semiconductors in patient monitoring systems. The report provides information on industry dynamics, key suppliers, and the sales revenue and sales volume of semiconductors in patient monitoring systems. The report also provides forecasts for semiconductors in patient monitoring systems based on product type, region and end-application until 2016. Market size forecasts until 2016 are provided for discrete semiconductors, ICs, sensors and optoelectronics. The application markets-fetal monitors, MEMs, neonatal monitors, multi-parameter patient monitoring, remote patient monitoring and blood pressure monitors for the semiconductors in patient monitoring systems are also discussed.



Scope



- The market size of semiconductors in patient monitoring systems in terms of sales revenue and sales volume. Historic data from 2004 to 2011 is provided, along with forecasts until 2016.

- The market size of discrete semiconductors, ICs, sensors and optoelectronics in terms of sales revenue and sales volume, including historic data from 2004 to 2011 and forecast data until 2016.

- The market in key regions, such as the North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and, South and Central America is discussed. Major countries in each region like the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, China and Japan are also covered.

- The market size for key applications, such as fetal monitors, neonatal monitors, MEMS, remote patient monitoring, blood pressure monitors and multi-parameter patient monitors are discussed

- Comprehensive profiles of key companies, such as Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Infineon and so on are given.

- Analytical frameworks, such as Porter’s five forces analysis and Growth Prospect Analysis, are used to give a comprehensive view of the global market for semiconductors in patient monitoring systems.



