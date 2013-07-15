SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by SemiLEDs Corporation in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between December 9, 2010 and July 12, 2011.



Investors who purchased shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) between December 9, 2010 and July 12, 2011, and / or those who purchased NASDAQ:LEDS shares prior to December 2010 and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 9, 2013.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on on behalf of purchasers of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)common stock during the period between December 9, 2010 and July 12, 2011, that SemiLEDs Corporation and certain of its officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that defendants allegedly failed to disclose that SemiLEDs Corporation was experiencing known, but undisclosed, pricing pressures for its products which were reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on SemiLEDs' future revenues and operating income, that known events or uncertainties, including the reduction in demand for SemiLEDs’ products, the likely (and ultimate) loss of a large customer, and the decline in the value of SemiLEDs’ inventory, were reasonably likely to cause SemiLED's financial information not to be indicative of future operating results, that SemiLEDs Corporation's disclosure controls were materially deficient and its representations concerning them were materially false and misleading, that the certifications issued by defendants associated with the Company's disclosure controls were materially false and misleading, and that, based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about SemiLEDs Corporation, and its then current business and future financial prospects.



SemiLEDs Corporation reported that its total Revenue rose from $11.55 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2009 to $35.76 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2010, and that its Net Loss of $3.69 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2009 turned into a Net Income of $10.83 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2010.



Shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) traded in December 2010 as high as $29.50 per share.



On July 7, 2011 SemiLEDs Corporation reported its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2011 Financial Results and on November SemiLEDs Corporation reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2011 financial results.



Shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) declined from almost $30 in the end of 2010 to under $3 in the end of 2011.



On July 12, 2012, NASDAQ:LEDS shares closed at $1.33 per share.



