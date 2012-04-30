Senator Russell Pearce Is Holding a Fundraiser in Fountain Hills, AZ

The Author of the legendary anti-illegal Immigration Bill SB1070 is set for a fundraiser on Saturday May 12, 2012 at 5pm at Holiday Inn Hotel Resort in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
Fountain Hills, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- The Author of the legendary anti-illegal immigration bill SB1070, Russell Pearce, is holding a fundraising dinner / meet-and-greet in the beautiful town of Fountain Hills, Arizona!
The following is the information:
WHEN: Saturday, May 12, 2012
TIME: Please arrive promptly at 5 pm
WHAT: Delicious Italian Dinner, Dessert, Political Speakers and Live Music
ADDRESS OF THE EVENT: Holiday Inn Resort 12800 N Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills,
AZ 85268
TICKET PRICE: $25.00 a person
TICKET INFORMATION: Please contact the Resort General Manager, Gary Lvov at 602-
810-7447
We thank you very much for supporting Russell Pearce - our American Hero.
Paid for by Pearce for Arizona