Send a Greenwich Party Package to Philippines This Christmas with PhilFastFood

Quezon City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- One of the most ordered and delivered items on PhilFastFood is their party packages. Because of that, they have decided to broaden their selection by including more party packages especially those packages from Greenwich Philippines.



In their recent meeting, the company has come up with a list of companies that they plan to include on their website. One of these is Greenwich. The company has decided that the Greenwich party package will click with their target market because of the following reasons.



Filipinos Simply Love Pizza Especially If They Are in a Package



Greenwich is known to be one of the most affordable pizza party food packages in the Philippines. Anyone who can compare prices will know this. After all, anyone can see this in a single glimpse of its prices.



This is why PhilFastFood has decided to include Greenwich in its roster. Since they offer affordable pizza food party packages, the company thinks that it is perfect for their target market (OFWs) as Filipinos are known to be very frugal people. They want OFWs to be able to treat their loved ones in the Philippines with pizza but at an affordable rate compared to other pizza stores.



Greenwich is a Trusted Company



The second reason why PhilFastFood thinks that Greenwich will click with their business is the fact that it is a trusted company. For one, it has been selling pizza in the market for more than 3 years now. This is good evidence that the company cares enough for its customers that they now have a loyal following.



It Allows Delivery Regardless of Location



Also, the company has a good delivery network across the country. This means that it is easy to deliver Greenwich items all over the country. All the potential client needs to do is order in the PhilFastFood website and the item will be set to be delivered to the client’s desired location.



PhilFastFood has released party food packages today because it is perfect for the Christmas season. With most Filipinos associating parties and holidays with food, offering a pizza food party package at an affordable local restaurant is the perfect move for PhilFastFood to take during the holidays. Hopefully, they’ll see the result of their actions by the end of December.