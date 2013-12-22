Send Cakes and Party Packages with Red Ribbon Philippines and Gifts2Manila

Quezon City, NCR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2013 -- Now that Christmas and New Year is just around the corner, Gifts2Manila has now launched some cakes and party food packages from Red Ribbon, Philippines. With over 10 cake flavors and up to 7 food packages to choose from, the clients of Gifts2Manila now have a wide selection of gifts and food items to choose from.



The 10 flavors that they have included in their selection are the Ube Macapuno cake, Dulce de Leche cake, Triple Chocolate Cake, Tiramisu Meltdown, Coffee Crunch Cake, Choco Mocha Crumble, Chocolate Mousse, Mango Cake, Cookies and Cream and Ultimate Chocolate Cake while the 7 food packages include food items like a party size Spaghetti or Palabok, Chicken Empanada, Red Ribbon Mamon and the client’s choice of cake. The names by itself are enough to get any Filipino’s mouth to water as these food items are especially made to trigger the Filipino’s sense of taste.



This offer came just in time for the holidays as Filipinos are known to celebrate with food. In fact, Filipinos cannot imagine being able to celebrate if they don’t have food on their table. This is why Gifts2Manila has decided to give foreigners and OFWs to bless their loved ones in the Philippines this Christmas season with some party food packages from Red Ribbon.



About Gifts2Manila

Gifts2Manila is a newly launched website that is created to satisfy the needs of foreigners and overseas Filipino workers who have loved ones in the Philippines. After all, sending gifts and other items is one of the hardest things about living abroad. The international fees are no joke.



If someone is going to send a gift regularly, the fees can get incredibly expensive. What Gifts2Manila does is cut these fees in half by providing some local based gift delivery services that can send gifts and other items to their loved ones at a fraction of the price.