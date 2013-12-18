Send Cakes with Goldilocks Philippines and Gifts2Manila

Quezon City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Gifts2Manila, a newly launched gift delivery website, has just included Goldilocks Philippines in their cake selection. The company has decided to include Goldilocks not only because of their existing cake flavors but also because of their lasting reputation among Filipinos.



When Gifts2Manila was released to the public, its first goal is to provide some personal gift delivery services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). However, it was not until later that they have also expanded their selection to include cakes and sweets. Because of this, they have looked into the most popular list of cake providers in the Philippines so that they can provide the same to their market.



Gifts2Manila helps its clients by helping them reach their loved ones in the Philippines even if they live in another country. Here’s how it works. First, an OFW visits the Gifts2Manila website and selects a gift item or some gift items that he wants to be sent to his loved ones in the Philippines. He then checks out using the website’s payment processor. From there, the team at Gifts2Manila will handle all orders by either buying them from their provider or creating it from scratch.



This process is the reason why the company cannot settle for just about any company. After all, it can only work with nationally recognized brands like Goldilocks Philippines. It needs to work with a reliable brand that can deliver the same product in the same level of quality every single time. And since Goldilocks has a very good reputation, it is a perfect candidate to be included in Gifts2Manila’s selection of gift items.



With this reason, Gifts2Manila has now planned to include all of the classic Goldilocks cakes on their cake selection. Now, OFWs and foreigners can now send cakes to the Philippines with Goldilocks and Gifts2Manila.