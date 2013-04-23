Send Reach Review Is Focus of New Website Launched by Internet Marketer Joseph Bison

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Joseph Bison, who has worked in internet marketing for the past 6 years, has just created a new website called Send Reach Reviewed that takes an in-depth look at a new email marketing auto responder product called Send Reach. The innovative and groundbreaking email marketing auto responder is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, April 23, 2013.



For the past 7 months, Bison has spent a significant amount of time beta testing the Send Reach auto responder. Bison was so impressed with the product and all that it can do, he decided to create his new website in order to share his extensive knowledge of the product and unbiased Send Reach review with others. Based on his testing and work with Send Reach, Bison feels strongly that Send Reach is truly the future of email marketing.



Through his work, Bison understands first-hand how an email list is one of the most valuable tools an internet marketer can have. Being able to successfully reach people through email is crucial in order for businesses and organizations to succeed. The problem, Bison noted, is that in too many cases, emails never reach their intended audience.



“We all know that the ability to be able to send targeted email messages can significantly enhance your conversion rates,” Bison wrote in an article on his new website, adding that this approach has traditionally taken a lot of time and effort.



One of the most impressive parts of Send Reach, Bison said, are called entry points. Basically, these entry points allow users to register directly through the Facebook, Google and Microsoft platforms with just the click of a mouse. As Bison explained, while traditional opt-in forms are definitely useful, they require the email recipient to move his or her hand away from the mouse. By using the entry points—which are extremely easy to use—opt-in conversation rates should drastically increase.



Thanks to the innovative new Send Reach auto responder, users can now target their email mailing lists by demographics. This can be done by gender, age, country, state or city, Bison noted. For example, if someone is promoting an event that will take place in Phoenix, Ariz., he or she can use Send Reach to make sure people who live throughout the area will receive the emails. Send Reach is the only email marketing tool that allows this specific type of targeting, Bison said.



“The most powerful thing about what Send Reach offers is the ability to build a relationship with your email list,” Bison said. “It is, without a doubt, the evolution of email marketing.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Send Reach is welcome to visit Joseph Bison’s new website at any time; there, they can read through the detailed descriptions and reviews of the email marketing auto-responder, check out Joseph Bison Skype interview with lead developer of Send Reach James Whittingham that explains how it works, and download an ebook about simple email marketing tips.



About Joseph Bison and Send Reach Reviewed

Joseph Bison has been involved in internet marketing for the past 6 years. He keeps abreast of latest internet marketing product developments, and is a beta tester for new products and services for online marketing. Bison has just launched a new website called Send Reach Reviewed, based on his beta testing of a new email marketing tool called Send Reach.