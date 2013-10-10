Sendai Japan Based "MXI Corp" Top Sponsorer Adam Green Receives "Top Networker Award" from Peers in Kurashiki, Ichinomiya, Kurume, Fuji, Yamato and Ishikawa as Reported by 2013 BusinessForHome.org Top Leaders in MLM Poll

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- BusinessForHome.org just announced the results of its annual poll “Who are the Top MLM Networkers” for 2013. From May to June 2013, the Poll registered nominations of 170 top leaders in Network Marketing and Direct Sales but only published the Top 100, as per is customary. Xocai Ambassador Adam Paul Green was the only MXI Corp leader to win top honors on the Top 100 list and came in at a commendable 76th place on the Top 100 Listing.

http://www.businessforhome.org/2012/01/adam-paul-green-xocai-top-earner-interview/



http://www.businessforhome.org/2013/05/the-top-mlm-networker-2013-poll/



About Top Leadership Trainers Poll from BFH.org: Business For Home organized the Top MLM Networker for 2013 – Poll. Only those who have made over a million dollars in MLM were considered and all field leaders have a proven track record. According to many, Leadership has been described as “a process of social influence in which one person can enlist the aid and support of others in the accomplishment of a common task." Other in-depth definitions of leadership have also emerged. Leadership is "organizing a group of people to achieve a common goal.” The leader may or may not have any formal authority. Studies of leadership have produced theories involving traits, situational interaction, function, behavior, power, vision and values, charisma, and intelligence, among others. Somebody whom people follow: somebody who guides or directs others.

http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/top-dedication-endorsement-received-by-ted-nuyten-businessforhomeorg-from-adam-green-193988.htm



About BusinessForHome.org: Never rely on 1 fixed income stream, if that one goes down there will be a problem….. It might happen overnight that one got fired, may get sick, or one may be sick of the job…. Those looking, will find in Direct Selling a great solution! Direct Selling offers the possibility to create Part-time or Full-Time income streams. It makes those in it stronger: Financially, from a personal development perspective and it is fun! The average top earner in Direct Selling makes approx. $ 20.000 + a month. That's $ 240.000 a year….there are thousands of top earners already. There are at least 3 million distributors worldwide, with a residual income of $ 50 — $ 5,000 per month. There are hundreds of top opportunities to choose, the start up costs are moderate and often between $ 50 and $ 500 only. Direct Selling = $ 100+ billion in sales worldwide, 65 million people are involved. Most Direct Selling companies have double digit growth… those who have no employees to hire are low costs because it is a home based business. About 50% of visitors are from the USA and Canada. The other part from 150+ countries. Top countries are Russia, the UK, Brazil, Malaysia, Ukraine, Spain. Far more important: The majority is MLM professional!

http://www.businessforhome.org/2012/11/adam-paul-green-derrick-winkel-xocai-hit-4-million-in-career-earnings/



The Business For Home.org mission:

http://www.businessforhome.org/2013/06/xocai-2-4-million-sales-for-xophoria/



Xocai Healhty Chocolate White Paper

http://adampaulgreen.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/06/Chocolate-White-Paper-2013-HIRES.pdf



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership