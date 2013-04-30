Sendfreesmsonline.net Launches a Free SMS Service for Users Around the Globe

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Today Sendfreesmsonline.net has launched its free online text messaging service, by using this service users can send free text messages from the website to mobile phones around the world. Free SMS or text messaging service has become one of the most commonly used services in the present times . Sendfreesmsonline.net aims at providing a simple solution to send free sms online thereby helping users to save money spent on sending sms.



A user can send limitless Text message to buddies, educational institutions or any other known persons without being concerned over any restrictions. Online texting has its own benefits, apart from being free another benefit is that users can simply copy paste the same messages or any saved messages over and over again saving a lot of time. Also to use Sendfreesmsonline.net there is no need to install anything, or register i.e. users can send free sms without registration .



All outgoing SMS messages are absolutely free & the company claims that it will remain so for ever. The costs incurred for the outgoing free international sms messages will be covered by using the ad revenue generated on the website. Sendfreesmsonline.net is compatible with Android & iOS Devices, and the mobile version of the website is supported by almost all mobile web browsers. In addition, they have an Android app in the pipeline which will be launched very soon. It may be noted that, without great technical support no website can work in the long run. Sendfreesmsnline.net offers 24/7 email support , users if and when faced with any issue may contact the site admin at: contact@sendfreesmsonline.net .



This pioneering effort has already captured the imagination of millions of mobile users across the globe. Moreover when similar services are offering ads with messages, every SMS send by the users of Sendfreesmsonline.net are ad free. Banner ads can be found on the website but not in the text messages sent via it. The ad free messaging has added to the buzz created by the website especially on social networking websites such as Facebook , Twitter ,Hi5 , Bebo etc .



About Sendfreesmsonline.net

The website is owned and maintained by SM Tech Solutions , where the developers are working very hard to make the platform available 24 hours-a-day and accessible anywhere in the world . Moreover a lot of effort is being put in to make the website available in all the popular languages so that people from around the world can benefit from it .



