Sending Flowers to China & Taiwan Is Now More Easier with the Improved Services of YAO Flowers

Hangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Flowers are always beautiful and they help bring smiles on a lovely face when delivered fresh. Now, YAO Flowers offers their services to send flowers to China and Taiwan at the least possible time, maintaining the natural freshness of the flowers. One can send flowers to China from anywhere in the world, and it will reach to the intended destination in a special packet that keeps the flowers fresh and intact.



Moreover, they have developed some special bouquet designs that are perfect for a long distance delivery. “For years, we have been delivering flowers and bouquets to our clients located in various parts of China. Our bouquet specialists have now developed new designs in which flowers remain safe and intact and can be sent to far off locations, without worrying about their natural freshness”, reveals the spokesperson of the company.



“Since then we have started sending flowers to Taiwan and Taipei, it had become important to gain an expertise in long-distance delivery of flowers, maintaining their natural freshness, color and fragrance,” he adds further. Thus, this China based florist is now giving people a new opportunity of sending flowers anywhere in China, Taiwan or Taipei and promises to take the least time in delivering flowers and bouquets.



According to this Hangzhou florist , their objective is to deliver flowers fresh and full of natural fragrances that can please the senses of a receiver. Now, people anywhere living across the world can send flowers and bouquet to friends and relatives living in China and it was never so easier earlier. YAO Flowers operates in a completely online environment and has created a simple online platform where one can easily choose the flowers or bouquet and can place an order by making payments through a safe digital payment method.



They also have an excellent customer service to assist people in any type of difficulty, from choosing flowers to making payments. Anyone who wants to send flowers across China and Taiwan can now visit the website http://www.yaoflowers.com/



About YAO Flowers

YAO Flowers is one of the best China online florists, with flower chain stores in many cities throughout China mainland. The online florist offers professional and reliable China flowers delivery and China gift services in China. They have a large collection of flowers with many kinds of China flowers, such as roses flower, lily, cream cake etc., which are perfect for the occasions of Saint Valentine's Day, Christmas, Spring Festival, mother day, father day, mid-autumn festival, etc.



For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Thomas

Telephone: +1.347.809.6589

Email: Service@yaoflowers.com

Website: http://www.yaoflowers.com/