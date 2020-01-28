Sending Minutes to Haiti Made Easy by eTopupOnline.

Exton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- With the mobile recharging portal eTopOnline.com, people in the U.S. can send their loved ones in Haiti the gift of time. The prepaid mobile minutes can be easily and quickly purchased on the online portal for not just Haiti, but for more than 100 countries.



eTopUpOnline.com is Making Global Connections Safe and Secure



Today, security is of paramount importance while making any kind of online transactions. Credit card exposure has happened frequently in the past for the biggest of brands, so eTopUpOnline.com continually invests in maintaining the trustworthiness and safety of its brand and services for its cyber-smart customers.



"Today's international travelers and expats want reliability and security in every online interaction," says Lucas Brasil of eTopUpOnline.com. "But getting scammed is easier than you think." Brasil encourages consumers to check the company's policy on exchange rates and set recurring top-ups. "This substantially lowers your login and password entry times and therefore increases security."



The relationship between the U.S. and Haiti began in 1862. In 1960, there were only 5,000 Haitians living and working in the U.S. By 2015, that number had nearly tripled. eTopUpOnline.com serves this diaspora by providing them an affordable means to stay in touch with their family and help them out in the time of need.



eTopUpOnline.com not only encourages cyber-security but strives to be the consumers' top choice for uninterrupted, reliable mobile connectivity. This is changing the world for the better. There are plenty of reasons why this portal is the customers' favorite. To begin with, the company charges zero processing fees. Most notable is its 100% money-back guarantee: If a call fails, eTopUpOnline will reimburse the customer. The company also offers a reward program for loyal patrons. Active accounts receive points; every 100 points deliver a one-dollar credit toward free minutes.



eTopUpOnline has become a flagship for mobile minutes recharging services.



eTopUpOnline.com is a secure online system that enables anyone to instantly buy mobile credits, recharge, load or top-up minutes for a prepaid mobile phone in over 100 countries. Their customers use the portal to buy mobile airtime for either themselves or for their friends and families overseas.



This international "connection" service is soon to become a new standard for global workforces as well as for families. To learn more, contact eTopUpOnline.