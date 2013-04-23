SendReachAutoresponder.org Launches Email Program Unlike Any Seen Before

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- According to Statistic Brain, the average person has an attention span of eight seconds. Furthermore, 17 percent of Internet page views last less than four seconds while the average office worker checks his or her email inbox 30 times in an hour. "Capturing the attention of a potential customer requires that a company be very responsive to his or her needs or requests. An autoresponder such as send reach can be of great assistance in achieving this goal," Sam Jackson of SendReachAutoresponder.org declares.



Autoresponders offer a number of benefits, such as responding to a customer's request in the shortest time possible. Anonymous website visitors tend to become subscribers when a program of this type is used and companies build relationships with subscribers through the use of emails. "Thanks to social media sites, customers now demand interaction between themselves and companies they are buying from. An autoresponder provides this interaction in ways never before dreamed of," Mr. Jackson goes on to say.



When choosing an autoresponder, companies must look for features which allow them to target campaigns to certain portions of their audience. Email filter provides this capability and offers companies the opportunity to fine tune their campaign to reach only those customers most likely to be interested in what is being offered. "SendReachAutoresponder.org allows customers to become very specific with criteria used for an email campaign. For example, the customer may choose to send out an email to females residing in the United States between the ages of 40 and 50. It's all about what a customer wants and needs at any given time," Mr. Jackson continues.



SendReachAutoresponder.org offers Facebook integration, demographic driven broadcasts, clean lists and the ability for a company to regain total control of its most valuable business asset. Many other features come with this program. "Anyone wishing to learn more about how SendReachAutoresponder will benefit their company should visit the send reach faq page. Here visitors learn about the autoresponder program and what all it has to offer," Mr. Jackson states.



