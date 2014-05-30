Seneca Academy of Montgomery County Would Like to Invite Everyone to Attend Their Exhibition Presentations on Thursday, June 5th at 2:30pm

Darnestown, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Seneca Academy Montgomery County's first independent International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program World School founded in 1983 is pleased to announce their graduating 6th grade students are currently engaged in "Exhibition," a culminating 6-week unit of inquiry and independent study.



The exhibition represents a significant event in the life of the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program (IB/PYP) World School, enabling students to synthesize the essential elements of the PYP, and share them with the whole school community. It is an opportunity for students to exhibit the attributes of the learner profile (being inquirers, thinkers, communicators, knowledgeable, risk-takers, principled, caring, open-minded, balanced, reflective) that they have developed during their years in the PYP. Throughout the exhibition process, students are required to engage in a collaborative, trans-disciplinary inquiry that involves identifying, investigating and offering solutions to real-life issues or problems.



This year's students have created the central idea to guide their investigations: "Communities have responsibilities to give people and other living things access to equal rights and opportunities." Each student has chosen a personally significant topic to research that explores the central idea. At the end of this process, they will provide a written and oral presentation to their peers, faculty, parents and community members.



Seneca Academy which has been called the “hidden gem of Montgomery County would like to invite everyone to attend their exhibition presentations on Thursday, June 5th at 2:30pm. For more details please visit http://senecaacademy.org



About Seneca Academy

Seneca Academy is a non-profit, independent day school, founded in 1983, serving children preschool through sixth grade. Seneca Academy is accredited by the Association of Independent Maryland and DC Schools (AIMS) and has been authorized by the International Baccalaureate Organization as a World School offering the Primary Years Program. IB schools share a common philosophy—a commitment to high quality, challenging, international education that Seneca Academy believes is important for our students. Visit Seneca Academy at www.senecaacademy.org



Media Contact: Dr. Brooke Carroll Seneca Academy, (301) 869-3728, BCarroll@senecaacademy.org http://senecaacademy.org