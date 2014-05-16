Recently published research from BuddeComm, "Senegal - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Executive summary
Sonatel/Orange pilot Long-term Evolution services
This annual report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Senegal's telecommunications market. Subjects covered include:
- Key statistics;
- Market and industry overviews;
- The impact of the global economic crisis;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and regulatory environment;
- Major players (fixed, mobile and broadband);
- Telecoms operators - privatisation, acquisitions, new licences;
- Consolidation in the mobile sector;
- Infrastructure development;
- Mobile voice and data markets, including 3G;
- Average Revenue per User;
- Internet and broadband development and growth;
- Broadband and mobile data services and pricing trends;
- Convergence (voice/data, fixed/wireless/mobile);
- The emergence of m-payment and m-banking services.Senegal has benefited from solid economic growth since the 1990s. This has translated into consistent growth in the telecom market, with the dominant player Sonatel, part-owned by France Telecom and branded as Orange, receiving effective competition from a small number of operators, particularly in the mobile services sector.
- Sonatel manages one of the most efficient telecom networks in West Africa and offers some of the lowest retail and wholesale prices in the region, although they are still high by global standards. The company is also the market leader in the mobile sector which it has shared with Millicom's Sentel GSM (later rebranded Tigo) since 1999.
- Competition in the fixed-line sector was introduced when Sudan's Sudatel launched as the second national operator (SNO) in 2009 under the name Expresso. Its licence also includes the country's third mobile concession. The new entrant initially chose CDMA2000 technology to serve both market segments but switched to GSM technology in 2010, including 3G/HSPA mobile broadband.
- The licensing of new operators has not always been transparent in Senegal, with the licences of both Sentel and Sudatel were awarded under controversial circumstances. Sentel settled a four-year licence dispute with the government in August 2012.
- Mobile market penetration reached about 85% in mid-2013, and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is relatively high. A wide range of value-added services is available to subscribers, including mobile broadband access, which has become by far the dominant internet access platform.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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