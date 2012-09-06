Senior Advisor Group Provides Medicare Insurance Advice to seniors

West Chester, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- The Senior Advisor Group now provides comprehensive advice on Medicare Supplemental Insurance to Individuals on Medicare in 38 states. The Senior Advisor Group provides advice on Medicare Supplement Plans (Medigap), Medicare Advantage Plans, and Medicare Part D (Rx drug Plans), which safeguard one’s health and provide gap and prescription drug insurance coverage.



Their highly trained professionals provide Medicare beneficiaries’ objective and unbiased advice on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, and Part D coverage. Their professional advisers will help resolve the confusion and misinformation associated with the various types of Medicare Insurance. They will further assist in the selection and enrolment in the insurance options available in the area. Through extensive research, they understand the various plans available and who offers the best value in each particular area of the country. They will work directly with each Medicare beneficiary to find a plan that suits their specific needs.



A client of the Senior Advisors Group recently stated, “I wanted to thank you for all of your efforts and your time spent explaining the intricacies of the new Medicare plans. Your help was invaluable and greatly simplified the selection of a replacement for our cancelled Medicare Advantage Plan.”



About The Senior Advisor Group

By partnering with over 40 different insurance companies, the Senior Advisors Group remains squarely on the side of their clients and has no obligation to any one insurance company. They will search from their database of top rated insurance providers to find the best Medicare plan, at the best price, from over 40 well known carriers. They provide one stop, personalized service, on all the brand names you’ve come to know and trust.



To learn more visit http://www.mysenioradvisorsgroup.com/ or call 610-399-8700.