Senior Advisors Group Now Provides Customers with Overview of Medicare

West Chester, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Senior Advisors Group now provides their customers with a detailed overview of supplemental Medicare insurance coverage. Medicare is a health insurance program for people who are 65 or older, people who are under 65 with certain disabilities and people of all ages with End-Stage Renal Disease (permanent kidney failure requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant). Medicare includes Hospital, Medical and Drug coverage.



Their highly trained professionals provide Medicare beneficiaries’ objectives and unbiased advice on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Part D coverage, Medigap Plan F coverage and more. Their professional advisors will help resolve any confusion or misinformation associated with the various types of Medicare Insurance. They will further assist in the selection and enrollment of the different insurance options available in 38 out of 50 states throughout the country. By using extensive research methods, they will work directly with each Medicare beneficiary to find a plan that suits their specific needs.



About Senior Advisors Group

By partnering with over 40 different insurance companies, the Senior Advisors Group remains squarely on the side of their clients and has no obligation to any one insurance company. They will search from their database of top rated insurance providers to find the best Medicare supplement plans, at the best price, from over 40 well known carriers. They provide a one stop, personalized service, on all the brand names people have come to know and trust. For more information, call 610-399-8700 or visit http://www.mysenioradvisorsgroup.com.