Senior Cell Phone With Handy Personal Emergency Response Button Now Available from Mobal Freedom

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2012 -- Over the years, cell phones have become extremely technologically advanced. From checking email and surfing the web to texting, taking pictures and playing games, most people use their cell phones for far more than just making calls.



But some people don’t want a fancy cell phone with all of the latest bells and whistles. For example, senior citizens often wish to buy a mobile phone that just makes calls, and has large, easy-to-see buttons.



The staff at Mobal Freedom understands this situation. That is why the company recently started selling the Just5 J509 Senior Cell Phone, which makes it easy for older people to still have the convenience and safety features of a cell phone, only without all of the costly added features that they typically do not want.



Equipped with big buttons that are easy to see and push, the cell phone for seniors, which is also called the Just 5 Easy Phone, also features a personal emergency response system that can be programmed with up to five phone numbers.



Since it opened, Mobal Freedom has gotten a lot of attention for its no contract cell phone plans that start from $0 per month. The new Just5 J509 senior cell phone plans are a great complement to the no hassle plans that are easy for people to understand. The company’s plans are simple, affordable and never include any hidden charges. As a bonus, customers are not required to sign a contract.



As an article on the company’s website describes it, the Just 5 Easy Phone is “the antidote to overly complex cell phones today.”



“This great cell phone is designed for optimal ease-of-use, reliability and emergency response, offering basic features that are ideal for people who love things to be simple,” the article noted, adding that the big button cell phone for seniors is also hearing aid compatible (T1/M1), has a long-lasting battery, and a high volume loudspeaker for amplified sound.



Although these features make the Just 5 J509 phone very popular with older customers, the cell phone is also idea for children, people of all ages with vision or hearing loss, and those who just like to keep things in their life basic and simple.



About Mobal Freedom

Mobal Freedom provides cell phone service to residents of the U.S. via a selection of no contract cell phone plans starting from $0 per month. Mobal Freedom is a division of Mobal Communications, which was established in 1995. For more information on the company and the new $0/month plan, call 888-449-8168, email the customer sales team at sales@mobalfreedom.com, or visit http://www.mobalfreedom.com