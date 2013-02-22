Senior Citizen Creates His First Website for Medicare Supplemental Insurance- 30K People Helped in First Month Online

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- When Stephen Pewter got his first computer for his birthday from his granddaughter in December of 2011, he had no idea that just a year later he would create one of the most successful Medicare supplemental insurance comparison websites on the Internet today.



What started out as a simple hobby building websites for his friends and family, Stephen realized that there were almost no resources on the Internet that were tailored to help senior citizens easily compare Medicare supplemental insurance.



“One day I was searching for supplemental insurance for my wife and me. I came upon a few websites that offer that kind of thing but they required that I part with personal information. Well, that just made me uncomfortable; I didn't understand why I had to give my credit card number just to get an insurance quote. My father always told me when you want something done right you have to do it yourself, so I started doing research to create a website that could provide Medicare supplemental insurance quotes with just the use of a zip code.”



With hard work and a can-do attitude that he learned while in the Marines, Stephen was finally able to secure the largest database of reputable Medicare supplemental insurance companies in the country. He linked it with software that he created that gathers quotes in a given area by zip code. He rolled the website out in January of 2013 and the response he got absolutely blew him away.



“At first I simply wanted to create this website for my friends and family but it grew so fast. It's amazing how many people out there really needed a good website like this. I’m still in shock with how many visits it gets each day. My grandson has asked me to build him a website for his t-shirt business. I said ‘Hey, shouldn’t you be building me a website?’"



Indeed, business owners of every conceivable industry can attest at how difficult it is to drive traffic to their website. But Stephen still doesn't claim that it was his skill that allowed him to create a site that is so successful.



“Well, I would like to say that it was my brilliant business sense that created my Medicare site, but I just got lucky. I found the right resources at the right time and when the website finally launched its spread by word-of-mouth. I still can't believe it has become this popular. The Internet is pretty neat.”



Stephen’s website is called Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparison (or MSIC as Stephen calls it), and it can be found at http://medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net/



About Stephen Pewter and MSIC

Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net (MSIC) was created by Stephen Pewter in December of 2012 to help his friends and family get the best rates for Medicare supplemental insurance. It grew by word of mouth and today is becoming one of the most successful Medicare supplemental insurance comparison websites on the Internet. The website utilizes the absolute latest in price quote technology, and has already received rave reviews from the industry.