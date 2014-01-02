Senior Citizens Enjoy Life to the Fullest at Save on Senior Care

New Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Save on Senior Care is primarily a home health care in New Jersey that provides low-cost alternatives to elder members of the family. When it becomes necessary to prioritize family needs, one of the most important consideration is making the right choice for your parents living that gives them complete care. Save On Senior Care is not merely a mere foundation for providing shelter to aged persons, but a home where your parents thrive and live life to the fullest.



The home care provides holistic services for your loved ones, which not only includes the physical well being but the services also focuses on the emotional and mental care of the elderly people. Save on Senior Care also specializes in providing services for those who are injured or recovering from an injury. The mission of the institution is to lift the spirits of the senior citizens and give a peace of mind to the family members.



Healthy living is a priority at Save on Senior Care and the elderly are provided with complete health facilities with the right support and assuring of living fit at any age. These services include; senior care consultation free of cost, drop and pick from home, complete living care at $160 per day and hourly care and $17.75 per hour.



The home care provides 24*7 assistance with well trained and qualifies support team who are available to meet all the requirements of the senior citizens. The staff provides complete assistance for personal hygiene, medication reminders, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, feeding, driving home or to the doctor, shopping, going for home and helping in performing stimulating activities. All these services provide senior citizens complete support so that they are never worried for the fulfillment of their daily needs and can live carefree and enjoy their living to the most.



About Save on Senior Care

Save on Senior Care is one of the renowned home care agencies in NJ certifies for Home Health Aides and Companion Care services for seniors since 2001. Home care services are available for residents staying in Essex, Bergen, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Passaic, Sussex and Warren. As the name suggests, this special home care cuts cost up to 25% for traditional home care with uncompromising services.