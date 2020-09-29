Senior Logistics Jobs in London – Innovative, Passionate Professionals Are the Way Forward for the UK Markets to Thrive

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- The logistics sector is a huge benefactor to the UK's economy and the change in the sector is providing ardent career opportunities for talented individuals. With enormous growth set to profit the industry in the next few years, it is an increasingly exciting time to further your career in logistics. As London leads the way for technological advances in Europe, Manchester and Birmingham are following closely behind as many logistics companies are choosing these cities as their home. The increases in technological advances have included customised manufacturing, crowd sharing and the physical internet, all of which have urged the industry to adapt to new business models and new customer expectations. This is an inviting time to progress further in the UK's logistics market as the challenges, though tough, provide immense satisfaction and growth.



DSJ Global has been working for over a decade to continually enhance their recruitment processes and provide peace of mind for companies who have the number one issue of talent acquisition. The firm, founded in 2008, have a network of 750+ consultants with a 11+ office bases and a global reach of 60+ countries worldwide. The London based consultancy have a policy of recruitment without borders to ensure their clients are not limited to job opportunities in one location, the firm's network of one million mid-to-senior professionals enhances their search skills and provides a wealth of knowledge on not only the logistics sector but procurement, supply chain and technical operations.



The firm have reimagined the traditional recruitment processes during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure all clients, candidates and employees are able to follow the social distancing guidelines set in place by the government. As the UK heads towards another uncertain season of lockdowns it is hugely important to be connected with DSJ Global's passionate consultants to ensure you are kept in the know with upcoming job opportunities in the logistics sector. The sector has been estimated by CIPS to reach a growth of $15.5tn, with an estimated 54.5bn tonnes of goods being move annually by the year 2023 . This is proof of the growth in career opportunities despite the disruption caused by conflicting factors in the past few months and years.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and procurement sectors and help them secure top talent."



To progress and have a fruitful career in the logistics sector you must be a quick thinker with an ambitious mind and a passion for the job. London is an exciting place to be for these opportunities with the possibility of joining a company of any size from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, each company relies heavily on their logistics workforce to ride the wave of the current markets and ensure the UK's economy remains stable. Roles within the industry are varied with scope for flexibility, DSJ Global not only provide hiring solutions for logistics but also supply chain, procurement and technical operations. Roles available currently include: logistics supplier developer, transportation specialist, logistics specialist, senior manager of global logistics and supply chain design manager.



