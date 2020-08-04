Senior Logistics Jobs in London – Now Is a Time of Opportunity and Change

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- The logistics world has been under severe pressure in recent times. While uncertainty has been a constant for many years, thanks to COVID-19 and Brexit this has increased significantly. Strong teams, flexibility and vision have become essential to ensuring that organisations are able to thrive. DSJ Global UK is working with businesses all over the UK, in London and Manchester as well as other key cities such as Birmingham, creating new opportunities for growth through team building and adapting to current hiring challenges. The UK remains a robust market for supply chain roles and senior logistics jobs in London and other major hubs.



There is plenty to think about for those in the logistics world today. Not only has the pandemic created shifts and a different set of demands but new technology and business models, customer expectations and new market entrants continue to shake up the status quo. Nevertheless, the logistics industry remains central to the global economy – forecasts predict that by 2023 54.5bn tonnes of goods will be moved annually, according to leading industry body CIPS. This has meant businesses within the sector need to find people with the skill sets to manage change and responsiveness and that there are many opportunities for individuals who have experience and vision that fits.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global UK offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global UK. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the supply chain and logistics sectors and help them secure top talent."



Working with businesses and individuals across the UK, in London as well as Manchester and Birmingham, DSJ Global UK has proven time and again how committed the firm is to transforming the recruitment experience for all parties. This doesn't just mean streamlining for efficiency to allow organisations to find the next generation of exciting talent. It also ensures that candidates have their expectations met when it comes to the recruitment process – and that this creates a firm foundation for the relationship between employer and employee going forward.



As well as a broad nationwide reach in the UK, DSJ Global UK is at the centre of an international network. As part of the Phaidon International group the firm is a go to recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies. DSJ Global UK has dedicated years to building up connections with the most talented people in the logistics industry and nurturing contacts with key organisations. The end result is a recruitment partner to both people and enterprises with the resources, insight and vision to make positive change happen. Reimagining the process of recruitment has never been so effective.



About DSJ Global UK

DSJ Global UK offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.